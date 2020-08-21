ATLANTA — Georgia is about to hit two grim milestones in the COVID-19 pandemic: 250,000 infections and 5,000 related deaths.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 246,741 coronavirus cases and 4,998 deaths.
Georgia added 2,989 COVID-19 cases and 96 related deaths Friday.
As of Friday, 23,125 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 4,218 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 245 new hospitalizations Friday.
The state has conducted more than 2.1 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.7% positive rate.
More than 263,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 7.3% positive rate.
Georgians ages 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.