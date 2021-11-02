VALDOSTA — Georgia passed 24,900 deaths Tuesday, officially reporting 24,921 people have died from COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The GDPH reported 677 new coronavirus cases with the state reporting 1,266,216 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The state reported 4,319 probable deaths and 371,182 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
Nearly 86,600 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 13,535 admissions into intensive care units reported.
Georgia has administered 11.36 million vaccinations — which includes at least one dose and fully administered — counting 11,367,462, according to the GDPH.
Georgia reports administering about 5.83 million single shots and 5.19 million full vaccinations.
