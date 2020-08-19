ATLANTA — Georgia added 2,391 COVID-19 cases and 59 related deaths Wednesday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 243,982 coronavirus cases and 4,849 deaths.
As of Wednesday, 22,664 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 4,143 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 296 new hospitalizations Wednesday.
The state has conducted more than 2 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.7% positive rate.
More than 259,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 7.2% positive rate.
Georgians ages 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
