VALDOSTA — Georgia neared 24,900 deaths Monday, officially reporting 24,876 people have died from COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The GDPH reported 1,782 new coronavirus cases with the state reporting 1,265,539 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The state reported 4,298 probable deaths and 370,786 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

More than 86,400 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 13,515 admissions into intensive care units reported.

Georgia's vaccinated population is at 11.32 million Monday — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — counting 11,329,355, according to the GDPH.

About 5.82 million have had at least one shot and 5.18 million are fully vaccinated.

