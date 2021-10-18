VALDOSTA — Georgia nears 24,000 deaths, officially reporting 23,958 people have died from COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Monday.
The GDPH reported 7,040 new coronavirus cases with the state reporting 1,253,140 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The state reported 3,982 probable deaths and 365,875 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
Nearly 84,300 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 13,217 admissions into intensive care units reported.
Georgia's vaccinated population surpassed 10.93 million Monday — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — counting 10,931,915, according to the GDPH.
About 5.74 million have had at least one shot and 5.1 million are fully vaccinated.
