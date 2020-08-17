ATLANTA — Georgia added 1,843 COVID-19 cases and 25 related deaths Monday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 238,861 coronavirus cases and 4,727 deaths.
Last week, Georgia saw two consecutive days with more than 100 deaths — the highest increases on record in the state.
As of Monday, 22,133 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 4,061 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 46 new hospitalizations Monday.
According to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, 2,626 Georgians are currently hospitalized with coronavirus.
The state has conducted more than 2 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.9% positive rate.
More than 257,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 7.1% positive rate.
Georgians ages 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.