COVID-19 update

VALDOSTA — Georgia has reported nearly 23,000 deaths, officially reporting 22,920 people have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Tuesday.

The GDPH reported 8,711 new coronavirus cases with the state reporting 1,234,381 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The state reported 3,705 probable deaths and 358,352 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

Nearly 81,900 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 12,944 admissions into intensive care units reported.

Georgia's vaccinated population surpassed 10.65 million this week — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — approximately counting 10,655,314, according to the GDPH.

About 5.67 million have had at least one shot and 4.99 million are fully vaccinated.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you