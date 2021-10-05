VALDOSTA — Georgia has reported nearly 23,000 deaths, officially reporting 22,920 people have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Tuesday.
The GDPH reported 8,711 new coronavirus cases with the state reporting 1,234,381 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The state reported 3,705 probable deaths and 358,352 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
Nearly 81,900 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 12,944 admissions into intensive care units reported.
Georgia's vaccinated population surpassed 10.65 million this week — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — approximately counting 10,655,314, according to the GDPH.
About 5.67 million have had at least one shot and 4.99 million are fully vaccinated.
