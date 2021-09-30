VALDOSTA — Georgia has reported close to 22,500 deaths, officially reporting 22,483 people have died from COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Thursday.
The GDPH reported 7,150 new coronavirus cases with the state reporting 1,223,189 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The state reported 3,601 probable deaths and 355,527 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
Nearly 80,900 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 12,860 admissions into intensive care units reported.
Georgia's vaccinated population surpassed 10.51 million this week — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — approximately counting 10,515,586, according to the GDPH.
About 5.64 million have had at least one shot and 4.93 million are fully vaccinated.
