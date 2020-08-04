ATLANTA — Georgia reported 2,573 new COVID-19 cases and 81 deaths Tuesday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 197,948 coronavirus cases and 3,921 deaths.
According to the report, "cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between yesterday and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation."
As of Tuesday, 19,426 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 3,556 admitted to intensive care units.
The state reported 302 new hospitalizations Tuesday.
The state has conducted more than 1.66 million viral tests and is reporting an 11% positive rate.
More than 229,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 6.6% positive rate.
Georgians ages 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.