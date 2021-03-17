ATLANTA – Georgia topped 838,000 COVID-19 cases Wednesday and neared 16,000 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic a year ago, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia reported 838,570 cases since the start of the pandemic, a case increase of 1,127 from the previous day.
The state has reported 15,997 deaths – with an increase of 69 from the number of deaths reported Wednesday, with 2,362 probable deaths related to the virus.
Georgia has reported 199,980 antigen cases — an increase of 917 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.
More than 57,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 9,424 admitted to an ICU.
More than 7.5 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.8% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 488,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 16.7% positivity rate.
More than 2.84 million people have received the vaccine in Georgia, between Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson allocations.
