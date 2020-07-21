ATLANTA — Georgia reported another 3,413 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 148,988 coronavirus cases and 3,254 deaths. Seventy-eight virus-related deaths were reported from Monday to Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, 15,494 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 2,904 admitted to intensive care units.
In data added to the Department of Public Health daily status report, Georgia reported 447 new hospitalizations in the last 24 hours.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Department of Public Health, said hospitalizations increased 39% during last week alone.
The state has conducted more than 1.29 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.5% positive rate.
"Our percent positive are still in double-digits," Toomey said Tuesday during a Georgia Chamber virtual event. "We would like to see that going down and being in single digits. So we are going up."
Nearly 203,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 5.9% positive rate.
Georgians ages 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
