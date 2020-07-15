ATLANTA — Georgia reported another 3,871 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 127,864 coronavirus cases and 3,091 deaths.
That's up from 123,963 cases Tuesday.
A week ago — just more than four months since the first confirmed cases in Georgia, the state reached a grim milestone of more than 100,000 reported cases.
The number comes after steep increases in cases reported daily across the state in the past couple of weeks.
As of Wednesday, 14,102 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 2,702 admitted to intensive care units.
According to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, 2,786 people are currently hospitalized.
In new data added to the Department of Public Health daily status report, Georgia reported 417 new hospitalizations in the last 24 hours.
The state has conducted more than 1.15 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.1% positive rate.
More than 187,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 5.1% positive rate.
Georgians ages 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
