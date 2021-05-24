ATLANTA – More than seven million state residents have been vaccinated for COVID-19 as of Monday, according to public health officials.
Georgia reported an additional 202 confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state has recorded 893,624 confirmed cases since the outbreak began.
The state has reported 17,930 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, with no increase reported since the previous day.
There have been 63,224 hospitalizations and 10,433 admissions into intensive-care units in Georgia due to COVID-19, according to state public health data.
Antigen positive cases were at 226,648, an increase of 91 from the previous day, while probable deaths related to COVID-19 are 2,731, according to the GDPH.
More than 8.68 million PCR/molecular tests have been performed, resulting in a 10.0% positive rate, the data stated.
