ATLANTA — Georgia added 1,738 COVID-19 cases and 30 related deaths Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia has reported 370,106 cases and 8,156 deaths since the pandemic began, the daily status report read.
More than 32,000 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the department, and 6,075 admitted to an ICU.
More than 3.6 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.4% positive rate, health officials reported.
More than 336,000 antibody tests have been done — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 9.2% positivity rate.
