ATLANTA — On Crossover Day, a crucial day of the legislative session, House Speaker David Ralston and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan announced after Friday, the Georgia General Assembly will be suspended indefinitely due to COVID-19 concerns.
Ralston encouraged members not to come in Friday and to go home and take care of elderly family members. All House and Senate staff will be teleworking until further notice.
“Our hope and prayer is that we are overreacting,” he said. “But I'd rather do it this way than to underreact.”
Ralston said any decision on full adjournment would come in an announcement from himself and Duncan.
“We continue to urge calm and appropriate responses to the coronavirus situation. However, the current environment demands that we take additional preventative action,” Duncan said. “Speaker Ralston and I are working diligently to ensure that, at the appropriate time, the General Assembly resumes its critically important work.”
Earlier Thursday, House Speaker David Ralston said reports of COVID-19, more commonly known as coronavirus, have raised concerns and leaders are reevaluating the legislative schedule.
“I think the best thing to do at this point in time is to err on the side of caution,” he said. “And if they want to criticize me for being careful to guard the health of people in this chamber, then I will stand and plead guilty.”
The speaker said the House, Senate and governor’s office are working together to create a plan “most conducive to the health and safety of members, staff and public.”
Ralston suspended the page program and special guests Wednesday. Although the gallery is to remain open, he encouraged the public to watch proceedings on livestream from home.
The House and Senate both passed the amended Fiscal Year 2020 budget with a new add, at Gov. Brian Kemp’s request, of $100 million from the state’s reserve funds to go toward response to the virus.
The additional dollars are to support health officials respond to and combat the spread of COVID-19.
The Georgia House Democratic Caucus collectively called for an early end of the session Thursday morning.
House Minority Leader Bob Trammel told CNHI legislators must be proactive and “send the right message” to Georgians and follow CDC recommendations to act cautiously about large public events.
“I think it's just a prudent measure," he said.
Trammel noted no one knows the possible fiscal impact of the coronavirus outbreak that could tamper with legislative decisions.
The atmosphere at the Capitol has become more and more weary, Trammel said.
Signs have been posted on doors that warn to avoid shaking hands — lawmakers resorting to fist bumps or waves.
“It's certainly something that there's been a lot of discussion that's been prevalent on people's minds,” he said. “Not to create a panic, but just to be very sensible about the way we interact with one another.”
The Democratic Party of Georgia announced the postponement of party events, including the annual gala next week.
