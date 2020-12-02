ATLANTA — Gabriel Sterling, statewide voting implementation manager, had had enough and called out President Donald Trump and Georgia's Republican Senators Tuesday for being "complicit" about the anger and potential violence that Georgia's election saga has stirred.
"Mr. President, it looks like you've likely lost the state of Georgia," Sterling said to the camera. "We're investigating...you have the rights to go to the courts. What you don't have the ability to do, and you just step up and say this, is stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence. Someone's going to get hurt. Someone's going to get shot. Someone's going to get killed. And it's not right."
