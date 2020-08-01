ATLANTA — Georgia reported an additional 3,709 COVID-19 cases Saturday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 190,012 coronavirus cases and 3,825 deaths.
That's up from 186,352 cases and 3,752 deaths Friday.
As of Saturday, 18,995 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 3,475 admitted to intensive care units.
The state reported 306 new hospitalizations Saturday.
The state has conducted more than 1.59 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.9% positive rate.
Nearly 225,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 6.4% positive rate.
Georgians ages 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.