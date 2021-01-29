ATLANTA – Georgia added 4,843 new COVID-19 cases Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia has reported 741,991 confirmed cases and 157,524 antigen cases — an increase of 1,993 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The state reported 136 virus-related deaths Friday, bringing the toll to 12,410 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have been 1,576 probable deaths related to the virus.
More than 6.3 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11.1% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 440,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 13.5% positivity rate.
So far, the state has administered more than 836,518 vaccines to eligible residents across the state.
