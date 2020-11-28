ATLANTA – Georgia's COVID-19 case count rose by more than 2,500 overnight, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Based on the report Saturday, Georgia has had 418,936 cases, a 2,683 rise since Friday, and 8,775 deaths since the pandemic began.
More than 34,700 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the department, and 6,484 admitted to an ICU. The state added 119 new hospitalizations Saturday.
More than 4.2 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.2% positive rate, health officials reported.
More than 360,000 antibody tests have been done — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 9.9% positivity rate.
