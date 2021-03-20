ATLANTA – More than 842,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Georgia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia reported 842,251 cases Saturday, an increase of 1,216 from the previous day.
The state has reported 16,145 deaths — an increase of 50 from the number of deaths reported Friday — with 2,385 probable deaths related to the virus.
Georgia has reported 201,883 antigen cases — an increase of 648 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.
More than 57,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 9,477 admitted to an ICU.
More than 7.6 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.7% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 491,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 16.8% positivity rate.
More than 3.04 million people have received the vaccine in Georgia, between Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson allocations.
