ATLANTA – COVID-19 cases in Georgia increased by nearly 1,300 overnight Saturday with deaths nearing 7,400, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s daily report.
Friday, the overall case count stood at 329,032 with 7,348 overall virus-related deaths. Saturday, the count was at 330,269 cases with 7,393 virus-related deaths, health officials reported.
As of Saturday, there were 29,611 overall hospitalizations and 5,508 overall admissions into the intensive care unit, according to the report. Friday, 5,453 people had been admitted into ICU.
More than three million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.9% positive rate, health officials reported.
