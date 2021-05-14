ATLANTA – Georgia surpassed 889,000 COVID-19-related cases and reached nearly 17,800 virus-related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Friday.
The state recorded 889,417 confirmed virus-related cases and 17,785 virus-related deaths. That's 633 new cases and 20 more deaths than the previous day.
Throughout the pandemic, there have been 62,578 hospitalizations and 10,300 admissions into the intensive-care unit due to COVID-19, GDPH data stated.
COVID-19 probable deaths reached 2,697 while antigen positive cases were at 224,912, the GDPH reported.
With a 10.1% positive rate, more than 8.5 million PCR/molecular tests have been performed, data stated.
More than 6.72 million people have received the vaccine in Georgia, between Pfizer, Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson allocations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.