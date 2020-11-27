ATLANTA – Georgia added 2,412 new COVID-19 cases Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia reported 416,303 cases and 8,746 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the department.
More than 34,600 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the department, and 6,464 admitted to an ICU. The state added 18 new hospitalizations Friday.
More than 4.2 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.2% positive rate, health officials reported.
More than 359,000 antibody tests have been done — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 9.8% positivity rate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.