ATLANTA — Georgia has reported 322,925 COVID-19 cases and 7,162-related deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report.
As of Sunday, 28,958 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 5,363 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 34 new hospitalizations Sunday.
The state has conducted more than 3 million viral tests and is reporting a 10% positive rate.
More than 306,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting an 8.4% positive rate.
