ATLANTA — Georgia reported about 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
The state reported 324,650 COVID-19 cases and 7,229-related deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report.
As of Tuesday, nearly 30,000 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 5,405 admitted to intensive care units.
The state has conducted more than 3 million viral tests and is reporting a 10% positive rate.
About 307,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting an 8.5% positive rate.
