ATLANTA – There have been 900,938 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide as of Saturday, according to Georgia Department of Public Health officials.
The amount of cases grew by 283 from Friday, according to data.
In its daily status report, the GDPH recorded 18,404 confirmed virus-related deaths and 2,915 probable deaths Saturday.
There were 18,388 confirmed and 2,904 probable deaths Friday, data stated.
Antigen positive cases increased by 94 overnight with public health officials reporting 229,907 cases Saturday.
With 64,605 hospitalizations statewide due to the virus, there have been 10,898 admissions into the intensive-care unit since the pandemic's start, data stated.
