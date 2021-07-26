ATLANTA – Georgia has reported 4,346 new COVID-19 cases since Sunday counting 922,346 positive cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Monday.
The GDPH has recorded 18,675 confirmed virus-related deaths – an increase of 12 from the prior day – and 2,953 probable deaths. The state has reported 241,472 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic – an increase of 1,682 since yesterday.
Nearly 66,500 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 11,314 admissions into the intensive-care unit reported, data stated.
Georgia's vaccinated population — which includes those with at least one dose and fully administered — is at approximately 8.67 million with more than 83,300 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000, according to the GDPH. The GDP reports about 4.68 million have had at least one shot and 4.15 million are fully vaccinated.
