ATLANTA – Georgia COVID-19 cases increased by 1,273 Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Public health officials have reported 873,669 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. The GDPH also reported 17,337 confirmed deaths Friday, an increase of 33 since Thursday.
There were 217,670 confirmed antigen positive cases – an increase of 569 from the previous day – and 2,580 probable deaths, according to the GDPH.
More than 60,900 hospitalizations have been reported with 9,988 admissions into the intensive-care unit, the data states.
More than 8.19 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a positivity rate of 10.3%, data states.
More than 1.8 million antigen tests have been performed with a 10.3% positivity rate, according to the GDPH.
More than 5.68 million people have received the vaccine in Georgia, between Pfizer, Moderna and the now halted Johnson & Johnson allocations.
