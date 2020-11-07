ATLANTA – Georgia COVID-19 cases reached nearly 371,900 with about 8,200 related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s 3 p.m. daily status report Saturday.
Public health officials reported 371,825 confirmed cases and 8,193 confirmed virus-related deaths in its data.
There were 32,435 hospitalizations and 6,091 admissions into the intensive care unit.
There were close to 32,800 antigen positive cases and 454 probable deaths, according to public health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.