ATLANTA – COVID-19 cases in Georgia rose by 865 Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Public health officials have reported 884,283 virus cases since the start of the pandemic and 17,644 virus-related deaths – with an increase of 19 since the previous day.
The state health department reported 222,785 antigen positive cases – an increase of 348 antigen cases since the previous day; and 2,650 virus-related probable deaths.
There have been nearly 62,000 hospitalizations and 10,163 ICU admissions due to COVID-19, according to data.
More than 8.4 million PCR/molecular tests have been performed since the start of the pandemic, with a 10.2% positivity rate.
More than 1.98 million antigen tests have been performed with a 10.1% positivity rate, according to the GDPH.
More than 6.41 million people have received the vaccine in Georgia, between Pfizer, Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson allocations.
