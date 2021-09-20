VALDOSTA — Georgia reported an increase of more than 9,000 coronavirus cases since Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Monday.
The state has reported 1,191,105 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 9,457 cases since Friday, according to the GDPH.
The GDPH has recorded 21,426 confirmed virus-related deaths and 3,346 probable deaths. The state has reported 345,362 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
Nearly 78,400 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 12,582 admissions into intensive care units reported.
Georgia's vaccinated population surpassed 10.26 million this week — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — approximately counting 10,262,576 million, according to the GDPH.
About 5.55 million have had at least one shot and 4.8 million are fully vaccinated.
