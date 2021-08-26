VALDOSTA — Georgia reported an increase of nearly 8,000 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Thursday.
The state has reported 1,056,788 cases, an increase of 7,896 cases since Wednesday, according to the GDPH.
The GDPH has recorded 19,451 confirmed virus-related deaths and 3,041 probable deaths. The state has reported 302,054 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
Nearly 71,900 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 11,913 admissions into intensive care units reported.
Georgia's vaccinated population — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — is at approximately 9.53 million, according to the GDPH.
About 5.23 million have had at least one shot and 4.45 million are fully vaccinated.
