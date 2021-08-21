VALDOSTA — Georgia reported an increase of nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Friday.
The state has reported 1,019,585 cases, an increase of 6,776 cases since Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The GDPH has recorded 19,179 confirmed virus-related deaths and 3,020 probable deaths. The state has reported 287,499 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
More than 70,100 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 11,766 admissions into intensive care units reported.
Georgia's vaccinated population — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — is at approximately 9.34 million with more than 89,800 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000, according to the GDPH.
About 5.13 million have had at least one shot and 4.37 million are fully vaccinated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.