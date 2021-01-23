Coronavirus case updates
ATLANTA – Georgia added nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Friday.

Georgia has reported 714,322 confirmed cases – up 6,672 from Friday – and 147,836 antigen cases — an increase of 2,413 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.

The state reported 128 virus-related deaths Saturday, bringing the toll to 11,798 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,448 probable deaths related to the virus.

Nearly 48,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 8,183 admitted to an ICU. 

More than 6.1 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 433,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 13% positivity rate.

