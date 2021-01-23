ATLANTA – Georgia added nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Friday.
Georgia has reported 714,322 confirmed cases – up 6,672 from Friday – and 147,836 antigen cases — an increase of 2,413 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The state reported 128 virus-related deaths Saturday, bringing the toll to 11,798 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,448 probable deaths related to the virus.
More than 6.1 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 433,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 13% positivity rate.
