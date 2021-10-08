VALDOSTA — Georgia has reported more than 23,300 deaths, officially reporting 23,342 people have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Friday.
The GDPH reported 5,969 new coronavirus cases with the state reporting 1,240,641 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The state reported 3,800 probable deaths and 362,026 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
Nearly 82,600 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 13,035 admissions into intensive care units reported.
Georgia's vaccinated population surpassed 10.73 million this week — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — counting 10,735,873, according to the GDPH.
About 5.69 million have had at least one shot and 5 million are fully vaccinated.
