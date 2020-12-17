ATLANTA – Georgia added more than 5,800 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,174 antigen cases Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia has reported 494,173 confirmed cases and 74,223 antigen cases since the start of the pandemic. The state has started reporting antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The state recorded another 56 virus-related deaths Thursday, rising to 9,358 deaths. According to new data on the department website, the department suspects there have also been 936 probable deaths related to the virus.
More than 38,700 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, and 6,967 admitted to an ICU. The state added 300 new hospitalizations Thursday.
More than 4.8 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.5% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 385,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 10.7% positivity rate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.