Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.