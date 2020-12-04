ATLANTA — Georgia reported nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
It marks the third day in a row that the state has logged more than 4,000 cases in a day.
According to the Department of Public Health's daily status report Friday, Georgia has reported 438,300 cases and 8,922 deaths, since the pandemic began.
This is an increase of 4,947 cases and 43 deaths.
More than 35,700 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, and 6,642 admitted to an ICU. The state added 212 new hospitalizations Friday.
More than 4.4 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.3% positive rate, health officials reported.
Nearly 369,000 antibody tests have been done — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 10% positivity rate.
