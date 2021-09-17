COVID-19 update

VALDOSTA — Georgia reported an increase of nearly 4,000 coronavirus cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Friday.

The state has reported 1,181,648 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 3,992 cases since the previous day, according to the GDPH.

The GDPH has recorded 21,235 confirmed virus-related deaths and 3,342 probable deaths. The state has reported 343,466 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

More than 77,500 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 12,532 admissions into intensive care units reported.

Georgia's vaccinated population surpassed 10.21 million this week — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — approximately counting 10,212,758 million, according to the GDPH.

About 5.53 million have had at least one shot and 4.77 million are fully vaccinated.

