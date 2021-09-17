VALDOSTA — Georgia reported an increase of nearly 4,000 coronavirus cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Friday.
The state has reported 1,181,648 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 3,992 cases since the previous day, according to the GDPH.
The GDPH has recorded 21,235 confirmed virus-related deaths and 3,342 probable deaths. The state has reported 343,466 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
More than 77,500 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 12,532 admissions into intensive care units reported.
Georgia's vaccinated population surpassed 10.21 million this week — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — approximately counting 10,212,758 million, according to the GDPH.
About 5.53 million have had at least one shot and 4.77 million are fully vaccinated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.