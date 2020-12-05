ATLANTA — Georgia reported 3,717 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.
It marks the first time in four days the state hasn't logged more than 4,000 cases in a day.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report Saturday, Georgia reported 442,017 cases and 8,922 deaths, an increase of 47 deaths, since the pandemic began.
More than 36,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, and 6,671 admitted to an ICU. The state added 218 new hospitalizations Saturday.
More than 4.4 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.3% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 369,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 10% positivity rate.
