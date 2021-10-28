COVID-19 update

VALDOSTA — Georgia neared 24,700 deaths Thursday, officially reporting 24,673 people have died from COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The GDPH reported 3,392 new coronavirus cases with the state reporting 1,262,856 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The state reported 4,266 probable deaths and 370,014 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

Nearly 86,000 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 13,461 admissions into intensive care units reported.

Georgia's vaccinated population is at 11.2 million Thursday — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — counting 11,211,490, according to the GDPH.

About 5.8 million have had at least one shot and 5.16 million are fully vaccinated.

