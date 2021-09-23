COVID-19 update

VALDOSTA — Georgia reported an increase of more than 3,000 coronavirus cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Thursday.

The state has reported 1,203,812 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 3,485 cases since Wednesday, according to the GDPH.

The GDPH has recorded 21,865 confirmed virus-related deaths and 3,473 probable deaths. The state has reported 349,424 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

Nearly 79,400 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 12,706 admissions into intensive care units reported.

Georgia's vaccinated population surpassed 10.36 million this week — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — approximately counting 10,367,099, according to the GDPH.

About 5.59 million have had at least one shot and 4.86 million are fully vaccinated.

