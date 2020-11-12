ATLANTA – Georgia surpassed 380,000 COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia reports 380,190 cases, up 2,496 cases from Wednesday, and 8,403 deaths since the pandemic began, the daily status report read.
More than 32,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the department, and 6,191 admitted to an ICU.
More than 3.8 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.3% positive rate, health officials reported.
More than 340,000 antibody tests have been done — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 9.3% positivity rate.
