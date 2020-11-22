ATLANTA – Georgia added nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia reports 404,411 cases and added 27 deaths for a total of 8,627 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Department of Public Health.
More than 34,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the department, and 6,373 admitted to an ICU.
More than 4.1 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.2% positive rate, health officials reported.
More than 356,000 antibody tests have been done — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 9.7% positivity rate.
