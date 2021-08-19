VALDOSTA — Georgia reported an increase of nearly 12,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past couple of days, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Thursday.
The state has reported 1,012,809 cases, an increase of 11,937 cases since Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The GDPH has recorded 19,131 confirmed virus-related deaths and 3,020 probable deaths. The state has reported 284,694 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
Nearly 69,800 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 11,737 admissions into intensive care units reported.
Georgia's vaccinated population — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — is at approximately 9.3 million with more than 89,400 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000, according to the GDPH.
About 5.11 million have had at least one shot and 4.35 million are fully vaccinated.
