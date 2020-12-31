ATLANTA – Georgia's COVID-19 cases rose by 8,551 overnight, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health report released Thursday.
Georgia has reported 566,676 confirmed cases and 99,776 antigen cases — an increase of 3,539 antigen cases since Wednesday — since the start of the pandemic.
The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The state has recorded 68 virus-related deaths since Wednesday, bringing the toll Thursday to 9,872 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,062 probable deaths related to the virus.
More than 5.3 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.1% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 403,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting an 11.4% positivity rate.
So far, more than 61,000 Georgians have been vaccinated against the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.