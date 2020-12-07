ATLANTA — Georgia reported 4,861 new COVID-19 cases Monday. Another one of the largest one day totals since the start of the pandemic.
Last week, Georgia experienced more than 4,000 new cases, back to back, a few days running. New cases decreased during the weekend.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report Monday, Georgia has reported 448,683 cases and 9,007 deaths, an increase of 36 deaths, since the pandemic began.
More than 36,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, and 6,691 admitted to an ICU. The state added 231 new hospitalizations Sunday.
More than 4.5 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.3% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed nearly 371,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 10.1% positivity rate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.