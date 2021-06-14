ATLANTA – Georgia's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 163 Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state has reported 899,596 cases and 18,300 virus-related deaths, the same as the previous day, data stated.
Nearly 64,400 hospitalizations have been reported since the start of the pandemic, data stated. There have been 10,812 admissions into the intensive-care unit since the pandemic's start, according to the GDPH.
Antigen positive cases totaled 229,274 while there's been 2,858 probable deaths, data stated.
Georgia's vaccinated population is at approximately 7.84 million with 75,405 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000.
