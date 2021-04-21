ATLANTA – Georgia COVID-19 cases increased by 943 Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Public health officials have reported 871,460 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. The GDPH also reported 17,272 confirmed deaths Wednesday, an increase of 22 since Tuesday.
There were 216,331 confirmed antigen positive cases – an increase of 375 from the previous day – and 2,557 probable deaths, according to the GDPH.
More than 60,700 hospitalizations have been reported with 9,941 admissions into the intensive-care unit, the data states.
More than 8.1 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a positivity rate of 10.4%, data states.
More than 1.8 million antigen tests have been performed with a 10.4% positivity rate, according to the GDPH.
More than 5.51 million people have received the vaccine in Georgia, between Pfizer, Moderna and the now halted Johnson & Johnson allocations.
