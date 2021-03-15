ATLANTA – Georgia topped 836,000 COVID-19 cases Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia reported 836,344 cases since the start of the pandemic, a case increase of 860 from the previous day.
The state has reported 15,918 deaths – with an increase of 47 from the number of deaths reported Sunday, with 2,344 probable deaths related to the virus.
Georgia has reported 198,419 antigen cases — an increase of 117 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.
More than 57,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 9,360 admitted to an ICU.
More than 7.5 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.8% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 487,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 16.6% positivity rate.
More than 2.74 million people have received the vaccine, between Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson allocations.
