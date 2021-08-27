VALDOSTA — Georgia reported an increase of more than 8,000 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Friday.
The state has reported 1,065,167 cases, an increase of 8,379 cases since Thursday, according to the GDPH.
The GDPH has recorded 19,510 confirmed virus-related deaths and 3,043 probable deaths. The state has reported 304,759 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
More than 72,200 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 11,944 admissions into intensive care units reported.
The GDPH reported an issue with a file transfer for the vaccine numbers and will not be updating until 5 p.m. The site still reports the number below for now:
Georgia's vaccinated population — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — is at approximately 9.53 million, according to the GDPH.
About 5.23 million have had at least one shot and 4.45 million are fully vaccinated.
